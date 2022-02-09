Dr. Samuel Kirkendall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkendall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Kirkendall, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Kirkendall, MD
Dr. Samuel Kirkendall, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Kirkendall's Office Locations
Bsa Physicians Group Inc6 Medical Dr, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 212-6604
Bsa Hospital LLC1600 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 212-6604
Physicians Surgical Hospital - Panhandle Campus7100 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 212-6604
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kirkendall and entire staff that I dealt with were excellent.
About Dr. Samuel Kirkendall, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirkendall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirkendall accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirkendall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirkendall has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirkendall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkendall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkendall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkendall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkendall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.