See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Samuel Kline, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Samuel Kline, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (214)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Samuel Kline, MD

Dr. Samuel Kline, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Kline works at AOS - Princess Anne Health Complex in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Barton Harris, MD
Dr. Barton Harris, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Kline's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AOS - Princess Anne Health Complex
    1975 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 321-3300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    AOS - Camelot Medical Building
    1800 Camelot Dr Ste 300, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 321-3300
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 214 ratings
    Patient Ratings (214)
    5 Star
    (164)
    4 Star
    (18)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kline?

    Jan 28, 2023
    He treated 2 of my triggering fingers several years ago. When I recently began experiencing it in other fingers, he was my first choice for surgical care again.
    Charles L. — Jan 28, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Samuel Kline, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Samuel Kline, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kline to family and friends

    Dr. Kline's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kline

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Samuel Kline, MD.

    About Dr. Samuel Kline, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588621148
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Raymond M. Curtis Hand Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Kline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kline has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kline works at AOS - Princess Anne Health Complex in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Kline’s profile.

    Dr. Kline has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    214 patients have reviewed Dr. Kline. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kline.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Samuel Kline, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.