Dr. Samuel Knee, MD
Dr. Samuel Knee, MD
Dr. Samuel Knee, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Saint Peter's University Hospital, 254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901, (732) 339-7910
Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Knee is an outstanding physician. I brought my 5 year old in for a sleep consultation as per his PCP and Dr. Knee addressed all of my child's sleep related concerns, such as snoring, abrupt gasping for breath during sleep, falling asleep involuntarily, falling asleep during the day and excessive sweating during the night. Dr. Knee scheduled my child d for a sleep study to determine if she had sleep apnea. He was so thorough that many of the questions, I myself have some of the symptoms. Now I am scheduled with Dr. Knee for a sleep consultation to assess my snoring and gasping during sleep. Awesome, Awesome, Awesome, that Dr. Knee see children and adults. I am absolutely pleased.
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1962768960
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Jacobi Hosp/Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
- BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics and Sleep Medicine
