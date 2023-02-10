Dr. Samuel Koo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Koo, MD
Dr. Samuel Koo, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They graduated from NW University Medical School/Chicago and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Edward Jung, MD12911 120th Ave NE Ste H210, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 823-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
If you are having shoulder problems and need a doctor there is no one more qualified than Dr Koo in the Seattle area. He focuses on one thing and that is shoulders. This is one of the most complex joints in the body and Dr. Koo is an expert. He has done both of my shoulders and that alone is proof that after one surgery seven years earlier I would have him do the other with no hesitation. Really good doctor who cares about his patients. From diagnosis to surgery and through recovery and physical therapy he is there for you. Excellent team during and after surgery fir support.
- San Antonio Orthopedic Group
- Medical School - Northwestern Univ Med School
- Northwestern Meml Hosp/McGaw Med Ctr
- NW University Medical School/Chicago
- Wheaton College
Dr. Koo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koo has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koo speaks Korean.
232 patients have reviewed Dr. Koo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.