Overview of Dr. Samuel Koo, MD

Dr. Samuel Koo, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They graduated from NW University Medical School/Chicago and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Koo works at ProOrtho in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.