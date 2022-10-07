Overview

Dr. Samuel Korbe, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Korbe works at Warren Clinic Pain Management in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.