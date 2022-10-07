Dr. Samuel Korbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Korbe, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Korbe, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Korbe works at
Locations
-
1
Warren Clinic Pain Management6565 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-9650
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Korbe?
Got my first back shot, declined the IV sedation. Dr Korbe was patient answering all my questions, put me at ease, we even talked about golf as he played collegiately. The procedure was no worse than getting a flu shot. The staff was first rate also.
About Dr. Samuel Korbe, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1912297805
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- The University of Alabama Hospital at Birmingham
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korbe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korbe works at
Dr. Korbe has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korbe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Korbe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korbe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.