Dr. Samuel Koszer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koszer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Koszer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Koszer, MD
Dr. Samuel Koszer, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Koszer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Koszer's Office Locations
-
1
Eriver Neurology of Ny LLC21 Fox St Ste 102, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 452-9750
-
2
Dutchess Medical Associate PC200 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 320, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 452-9750
- 3 67 Prospect Ave Ste 160, Hudson, NY 12534 Directions (518) 822-8019
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koszer?
I have been very happy with the concerns and respect that Dr. Koszer has shown towards me as his patient and would highly recommend him to others patients. Sincerely, Eric Doebbler
About Dr. Samuel Koszer, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1982697975
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koszer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koszer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koszer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koszer works at
Dr. Koszer has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koszer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Koszer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koszer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koszer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koszer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.