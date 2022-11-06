Overview of Dr. Samuel Koszer, MD

Dr. Samuel Koszer, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Koszer works at eRiver Neurology of New York, LLC in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Fishkill, NY and Hudson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.