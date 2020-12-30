Overview of Dr. Samuel Kugel, MD

Dr. Samuel Kugel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in National City, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY GAMA FILHO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF RIO DE JANEIRO / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCE AND HEALTH and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kugel works at SAMUEL KUGEL, MD in National City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.