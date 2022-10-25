See All Plastic Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Samuel Lam, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (270)
Map Pin Small Plano, TX
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Samuel Lam, MD

Dr. Samuel Lam, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Lam works at Lam Institute for Hair Restoration in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lam Institute for Hair Restoration
    6101 Chapel Hill Blvd Ste 105, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 312-8188
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Heb
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asian Eyelid Surgery
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection
Asian Eyelid Surgery
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection

Asian Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Cheek Augmentation Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hand Fat Grafting Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lip Surgery Chevron Icon
Malar Reduction Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 270 ratings
Patient Ratings (270)
5 Star
(253)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(14)
Oct 25, 2022
Dr. Lam and his staff were always happy to help me and answer my MANY questions- before and after the procedure.
Anonymous — Oct 25, 2022
Photo: Dr. Samuel Lam, MD
About Dr. Samuel Lam, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese, French and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1679580468
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Columbia University College Of Physicians &amp; Surgeons In New York City
Fellowship
Residency
  • Columbia Univ
Residency
Internship
  • Columbia Univ
Internship
Medical Education
  • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Board Certifications
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Samuel Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lam works at Lam Institute for Hair Restoration in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lam’s profile.

Dr. Lam speaks Chinese, French and Spanish.

270 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

