Overview of Dr. Samuel Lawindy, MD

Dr. Samuel Lawindy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.



Dr. Lawindy works at Atlantic Urological Associates in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Oxford, FL and Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.