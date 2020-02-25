Dr. Samuel Lederman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lederman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Lederman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Lederman, MD
Dr. Samuel Lederman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Lederman's Office Locations
Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology4671 S Congress Ave Ste 100B, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 434-0111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology4270 Design Center Dr Ste 100B, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 434-0111
Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology1500 N Dixie Hwy Ste 104, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 434-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lederman is a wonderful, knowledgeable, professional physician. He is interested in the health and well-being of his patients. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Samuel Lederman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1124131230
Education & Certifications
- U Colorado
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lederman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lederman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lederman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lederman has seen patients for Perimenopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lederman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lederman speaks French and Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lederman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lederman.
