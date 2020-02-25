Overview of Dr. Samuel Lederman, MD

Dr. Samuel Lederman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Lederman works at Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology in Palm Springs, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.