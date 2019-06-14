Dr. Samuel Kwon Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Kwon Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Kwon Lee, MD
Dr. Samuel Kwon Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital, Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.
Dr. Kwon Lee works at
Dr. Kwon Lee's Office Locations
M. Ilbeigi and Assoc. MD Inc.18400 US Highway 18 Ste A, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-3939
Desert Valley Hospital16850 Bear Valley Rd, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 241-8000
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic18300 US Highway 18, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-2311
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Valley Hospital
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- Victor Valley Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee gives each patient the time they need so you have to wsit sometimes. I always find him caring and attentive to my needs!
About Dr. Samuel Kwon Lee, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
