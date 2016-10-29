Overview of Dr. Samuel Lee, MD

Dr. Samuel Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Samuel K. Lee M.d. Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.