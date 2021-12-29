Overview of Dr. Samuel Lewis, MD

Dr. Samuel Lewis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at State Franklin OBGYN Specialist in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Greeneville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.