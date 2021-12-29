Dr. Samuel Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Lewis, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Lewis, MD
Dr. Samuel Lewis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
State Franklin OBGYN Specialist301 Med Tech Pkwy Ste 200, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 794-1300
Franklin Woods Community Hospital Laboratory300 Med Tech Pkwy, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 794-1300
State of Franklin Healthcare Associates Pllc215 E Springbrook Dr, Johnson City, TN 37601 Directions (423) 282-4819
Kidsfirst Pediatrics Inc.5000 MONARCH PT, Greeneville, TN 37745 Directions (423) 794-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lewis is caring and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Samuel Lewis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1386649119
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
