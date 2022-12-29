Dr. Samuel Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Lin, MD
Dr. Samuel Lin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their fellowship with MD Anderson Cancer Center
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery110 Francis St Ste 5A, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-7369
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-0444
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Samuel Lin and his team are outstanding! I was comfortable and felt I was in excellent care throughout my procedure. (Which was Breast reduction surgery) Post-op appointments with him and his staffs was great! Dr. Lin is a kind, gentle, and gifted surgeon. His team are so good at what they do. Not only is Dr. Lin beyond caring, he makes sure that you are comfortable and happy with his care. I highly recommend him and all his medical assistant, they are all amazing! Thanks for fixing my life Dr Lin. Thank you, thank you for your help with my surgery, my confidence and my posture. The Breast reduction surgery help with all of that "Dr Lin is the best surgeon you will find in his field. I’ve been to see him twice since my surgery and the professionalism and bedside manner are awesome.
About Dr. Samuel Lin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1710088026
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.