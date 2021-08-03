Overview of Dr. Samuel Liu, MD

Dr. Samuel Liu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Liu works at Princeton Eye Group in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ, Monroe Township, NJ and North Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.