Overview of Dr. Samuel Lloyd Jr, MD

Dr. Samuel Lloyd Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.



Dr. Lloyd Jr works at LLOYD SAMUEL J MD OFFICE in Warrenton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.