Dr. Samuel Long III, MD
Dr. Samuel Long III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
ARC South 1st Specialty3816 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 443-1311
Austin Regional Clinic Southwest1807 W Slaughter Ln Ste 490, Austin, TX 78748 Directions (512) 282-8967
Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin1201 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 443-1311
Ascension Seton Southwest7900 FM 1826, Austin, TX 78737 Directions (512) 443-1311
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Long is an excellent physician. He was nice to speak with during his pre-operative clinic visit and had an amazing bedside manner. I would highly recommend him to anyone. I was lucky to have him as my surgeon!
About Dr. Samuel Long III, MD
- General Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- General Surgery
Dr. Long III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long III has seen patients for Thyroid Lobectomy and Parathyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Long III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.