Dr. Samuel Loredo, MD
Dr. Samuel Loredo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Dr. Loredo's Office Locations
Samuel Loredo MD Inc.139 W El Portal Dr Ste A, Merced, CA 95348 Directions (209) 722-2716
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samuel Loredo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1164532958
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loredo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loredo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Loredo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Loredo works at
Dr. Loredo speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Loredo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loredo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loredo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.