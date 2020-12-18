Dr. Lusk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Lusk, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Lusk, MD
Dr. Samuel Lusk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas at Houston.
Dr. Lusk works at
Dr. Lusk's Office Locations
-
1
S Gary Lusk MD1001 S Capital Of Texas Hwy, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 306-0002
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lusk?
I have been a patient of Dr. Lusk and Maggie Lusk for about 25 years. I came to him in my early 30’s and had been seen previously by a couple different MDs but my condition had been misdiagnosed. I was on the wrong medication and struggling. After a thorough assessment and battery of tests Dr Lusk accurately diagnosed me and I was put on the right medications. It was like a veil lifted and I was able to function in life again. To say he ‘saved my life’ is not overstating it. I cannot speak highly enough for his wife, Maggie, who manages his practice. No matter how busy she is she will always take the time out to ask you about yourself. She remembers little details about my life; things I told her years ago. Dr Lusk always runs on time with his appointments, returns calls timely and prescriptions, when needed, are called in quickly. I am moving out of the country next month and our Doctor/Patient relationship is ending, but I will forever keep them both in my heart.
About Dr. Samuel Lusk, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1790869584
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center
- University of Texas at Houston
- University Of Texas At Austin Plan 2
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lusk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lusk works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lusk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lusk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lusk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lusk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.