Dr. Samuel Macomson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Macomson, MD
Dr. Samuel Macomson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Macomson works at
Dr. Macomson's Office Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Augusta University Medical Center3001 GORDON HWY, Grovetown, GA 30813 Directions
Augusta State Medical Prison1220 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samuel Macomson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1346354735
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macomson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macomson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macomson works at
Dr. Macomson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macomson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
