Dr. Samuel Markind, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Markind, MD
Dr. Samuel Markind, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Markind works at
Dr. Markind's Office Locations
Associated Neurologists PC69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 300, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 748-5631
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 748-2551
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Markind treats my mom and was very good at engaging and handling her condition. Put my mom right at ease.
About Dr. Samuel Markind, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markind accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markind has seen patients for Dementia, Restless Leg Syndrome and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markind on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Markind. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markind.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markind, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markind appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.