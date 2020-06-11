Dr. Marynick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Marynick, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Marynick, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
Locations
Texas Center Or Reproductive Health3600 Gaston Ave Ste 504, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
More than 5 stars if I could, this Dr. is a gift and a treasure.
About Dr. Samuel Marynick, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1801854187
Education & Certifications
- NIH Bethesda
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
