Overview

Dr. Samuel Mayeda, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Mayeda works at The Endocrine Medical Group in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.