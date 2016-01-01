Overview of Dr. Samuel Miller, MD

Dr. Samuel Miller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lagrange, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Lagrange Womens Health in Lagrange, GA with other offices in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.