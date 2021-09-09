Dr. Samuel Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Miller, MD
Dr. Samuel Miller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Mody & Miller MD PA7310 Ritchie Hwy Ste 710, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 760-5599Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Medstar Harbor Hospital Center, Gruehn Bldg.3001 S Hanover St # 210, Baltimore, MD 21225 Directions (410) 760-5599
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My longstanding neurologist retired. I was fortunate enough to find Dr. Miller. He has given me outstanding continuity of care. He also suggested a change to one of my treatment modalities, which has been a real game-changer in the frequency/severity of my migraines. He is a good listener and has a great bedside manner. I would highly recommend him, especially if you want a doctor who will listen to what you have to say and to agree on a plan of care together.
About Dr. Samuel Miller, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- Neurology
