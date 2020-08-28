See All Vascular Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Samuel Money, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.3 (10)
Map Pin Small New Orleans, LA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Samuel Money, MD

Dr. Samuel Money, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Money works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Money's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4070
  2. 2
    Mayo Clinic Hospital
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 342-2868

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Samuel Money, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841242013
    Education & Certifications

    • Ochsner Clin
    Residency
    • Kings Co
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Money, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Money is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Money has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Money has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Money has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Money on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Money. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Money.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Money, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Money appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

