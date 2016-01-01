See All Ophthalmologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Samuel Montgomery, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (9)
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samuel Montgomery, MD

Dr. Samuel Montgomery, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.

Dr. Montgomery works at Clemson Eye in Greenville, SC with other offices in Clinton, SC and Newberry, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Montgomery's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greenville Office
    360 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 268-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Montgomery Eye Associates
    22995 HIGHWAY 76 E, Clinton, SC 29325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 833-0038
  3. 3
    Clemson Eye PA
    2735 Winnsboro Rd, Newberry, SC 29108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 276-4531
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders

Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Samuel Montgomery, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467488551
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Eastern Va Med School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Clemson University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Montgomery has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montgomery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

