Dr. Samuel Moore, MD

Neurology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samuel Moore, MD

Dr. Samuel Moore, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.

Dr. Moore works at Joey Roque, MD in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Covenant Neurohospitalists
    501 20th St Ste 503, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 541-4321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Loudoun Medical Center
  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
  • Parkwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  Stroke
Sudoscan
  
Acute Stroke
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
  
Anterior Horn Disease
Anterior Spinal Artery Syndrome
Ataxia
  
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bilateral Stroke
Brain Abscess
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Brainstem Strokes
Cancer
  
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari's Deformity
Chronic Pain
Confusion
Dementia
  
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
  
Epilepsy
  
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  
Hydrocephalus
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Meningitis
Migraine
  
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
  
Thrombosis
Tissue Plasminogen Activator (tPA)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vascular Disease
Ventilator Management
Vertigo
  
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Samuel Moore, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1467684621
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic
    • Mayo Clinc
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    • VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Neurocritical Care and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

