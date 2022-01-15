Overview

Dr. Samuel Morris, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH JERSEY HOSPITAL SYSTEM (BRIDGETON HOSPITAL DIVISION) and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center, Jefferson Medical Center and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Morris works at Berkeley Family Medicine Assocs in Martinsburg, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.