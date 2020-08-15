Dr. Samuel Multack, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Multack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Multack, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Multack, DO
Dr. Samuel Multack, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frankfort, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Multack works at
Dr. Multack's Office Locations
-
1
Multack Eye Care Sc22200 Wolf Rd, Frankfort, IL 60423 Directions (815) 889-3333
-
2
Multack Eye Care Sc20303 Crawford Ave Ste LL1, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 898-1858
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sam Multack is an amazing ophthalmologist who I highly recommend. I had cataract surgery and opted for vision correcting, interocular lenses. It is wonderful to not need glasses for distance or for reading. Dr. Multack was incredibly thorough, exacting a really great guy. He explained everything in detail. I could tell from the start that this man is an outstanding surgeon. His staff was very professional and treated me like family. I drove from Downers Grove to Olympia Fields and it was well worth the drive to be treated by such a prominent ophthalmologist.
About Dr. Samuel Multack, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619135233
Education & Certifications
- Saint James Hospital and Health Center-Olympia Flds
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Multack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Multack accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Multack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Multack works at
Dr. Multack has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Retinal Neovascularization and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Multack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Multack speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Multack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Multack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Multack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Multack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.