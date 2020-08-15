See All Ophthalmologists in Frankfort, IL
Dr. Samuel Multack, DO

Ophthalmology
4.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samuel Multack, DO

Dr. Samuel Multack, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frankfort, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.

Dr. Multack works at Multack Eye Care in Frankfort, IL with other offices in Olympia Fields, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Retinal Neovascularization and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Multack's Office Locations

    Multack Eye Care Sc
    22200 Wolf Rd, Frankfort, IL 60423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 889-3333
    Multack Eye Care Sc
    20303 Crawford Ave Ste LL1, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 898-1858

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Essential Iris Atrophy Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Plateau Iris Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Traumatic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Therapy for the Anterior Segment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pipefitters
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 15, 2020
    Dr. Sam Multack is an amazing ophthalmologist who I highly recommend. I had cataract surgery and opted for vision correcting, interocular lenses. It is wonderful to not need glasses for distance or for reading. Dr. Multack was incredibly thorough, exacting a really great guy. He explained everything in detail. I could tell from the start that this man is an outstanding surgeon. His staff was very professional and treated me like family. I drove from Downers Grove to Olympia Fields and it was well worth the drive to be treated by such a prominent ophthalmologist.
    Richard Kulovany — Aug 15, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Samuel Multack, DO
    About Dr. Samuel Multack, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1619135233
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Saint James Hospital and Health Center-Olympia Flds
    Medical Education
    • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Multack, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Multack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Multack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Multack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Multack has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Retinal Neovascularization and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Multack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Multack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Multack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Multack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Multack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

