Overview of Dr. Samuel Murrell, MD

Dr. Samuel Murrell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Murrell works at OrthoSouth in Germantown, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN, Southaven, MS and Hernando, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.