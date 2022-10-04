See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Germantown, TN
Dr. Samuel Murrell, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (47)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Samuel Murrell, MD

Dr. Samuel Murrell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Murrell works at OrthoSouth in Germantown, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN, Southaven, MS and Hernando, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murrell's Office Locations

    Germantown Office
    2100 Exeter Rd # 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 641-3000
    Briarcrest Office
    6286 Briarcrest Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 641-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Southaven Office
    7580 Clarington Cv, Southaven, MS 38671 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 641-3000
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Hernando Office
    2670 McIngvale Rd Ste J, Hernando, MS 38632 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 641-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
  • Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
  • Methodist University Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 04, 2022
    Seem to care about my back issues. Ordered a MRI & said OrthoSouth would contact me to schedule. Still waiting to hear from the 4 days later.
    — Oct 04, 2022
    About Dr. Samuel Murrell, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053314096
    Education & Certifications

    • Neurosurgery & Orthopaedic Spine Surgery, Thomas Jefferson University/Rothman Institute
    • Emory University Hospital
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    • Harvard Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Murrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murrell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murrell has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Murrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murrell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

