Dr. Samuel Murrell, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Murrell, MD
Dr. Samuel Murrell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Murrell's Office Locations
Germantown Office2100 Exeter Rd # 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 641-3000
Briarcrest Office6286 Briarcrest Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 641-3000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southaven Office7580 Clarington Cv, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 641-3000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hernando Office2670 McIngvale Rd Ste J, Hernando, MS 38632 Directions (901) 641-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Seem to care about my back issues. Ordered a MRI & said OrthoSouth would contact me to schedule. Still waiting to hear from the 4 days later.
About Dr. Samuel Murrell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1053314096
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery & Orthopaedic Spine Surgery, Thomas Jefferson University/Rothman Institute
- Emory University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Murrell has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
