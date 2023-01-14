Dr. Samuel Myrick III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myrick III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Myrick III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Myrick III, MD
Dr. Samuel Myrick III, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from University of Florida - Gainesville FL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida West Hospital.
Dr. Myrick III works at
Dr. Myrick III's Office Locations
Ocala Oncology/Florida Cancer Affiliates3130 SW 32ND AVE, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 632-5921
Lady Lake13940 N US Highway 441 Ste 203, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 632-5924Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Timber Ridge9401 SW Highway 200 Ste 702, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 632-5923
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Private HealthCare Systems
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Myrick’s for over 10 years. Overall very satisfied. The only real problem is that he is always considerably late for appointments. Usually over an hour and always more than 30 minutes. I don’t know the root cause but more realistic appointment times should be scheduled. As I said I am happy with my overall care and I would not want to change doctors after being treated for CML since 2008 and monitored for also having CLL for the last several years.
About Dr. Samuel Myrick III, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida - Gainesville FL
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
- University Of Texas
- University of Florida - Gainesville FL
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Myrick III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myrick III accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myrick III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myrick III speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Myrick III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myrick III.
