Dr. Samuel Nava Jr, DPM is accepting new patients.
Dr. Samuel Nava Jr, DPM
Overview of Dr. Samuel Nava Jr, DPM
Dr. Samuel Nava Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nava Jr works at
Dr. Nava Jr's Office Locations
Podiatric Medical Partners of Texas PA4333 N Josey Ln Ste 102, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 394-0825
South West Podiatry400 W Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 100, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 868-4000
Podiatric Medical Partners of Texas, PA2001 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 300, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 254-0680
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nava Jr?
About Dr. Samuel Nava Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1033199963
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nava Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nava Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nava Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nava Jr speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nava Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nava Jr.
