Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Nelson, MD
Dr. Samuel Nelson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from METROPOLITAN NASHVILLE GENERAL HOSPITAL.
- 1 518 E 1st St, Tucson, AZ 85705 Directions (520) 202-1960
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
If every Doctor could be even a small bit like Dr. Nelson...it would be fantastic! He is what a DOCTOR should be/Psychiatrist and otherwise. Period. I see him at CODAC so I would give them (their staff & office, etc.) separate ratings.
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1063443281
- METROPOLITAN NASHVILLE GENERAL HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
