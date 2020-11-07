Overview

Dr. Samuel Neuhut, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Neuhut works at HCA Florida Behavioral Health Specialists - Aventura in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.