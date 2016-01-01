See All Pediatricians in Hermitage, TN
Dr. Samuel Orr, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Samuel Orr, MD

Dr. Samuel Orr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Orr works at Childrens Clinic East - Hermitage in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN and Mount Juliet, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Orr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Clinic East - Hermitage
    3901 Central Pike Ste 251, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2342
  2. 2
    Children's Clinic East - Lebanon
    920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 200, Lebanon, TN 37090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2343
  3. 3
    Childrens Clinic East - Mount Juliet
    2025 N Mount Juliet Rd Ste 200, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Summit Medical Center
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Nasopharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Nasopharyngitis

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samuel Orr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437119864
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Texas A&amp;amp;M College Of Medicine At Scott &amp;amp; White
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Orr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Orr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

