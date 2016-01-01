Dr. Samuel Orr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Orr, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Orr, MD
Dr. Samuel Orr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Orr works at
Dr. Orr's Office Locations
-
1
Childrens Clinic East - Hermitage3901 Central Pike Ste 251, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 703-2342
-
2
Children's Clinic East - Lebanon920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 200, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 703-2343
-
3
Childrens Clinic East - Mount Juliet2025 N Mount Juliet Rd Ste 200, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 703-2344
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orr?
About Dr. Samuel Orr, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1437119864
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&amp;M College Of Medicine At Scott &amp; White
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orr works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Orr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.