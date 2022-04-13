Dr. Samuel Osher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Osher, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Osher, MD
Dr. Samuel Osher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Athol Memorial Hospital, Baystate Medical Center, Mount Auburn Hospital and York Hospital.
Dr. Osher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Osher's Office Locations
-
1
Harvard University Health Services Pharmacy75 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 495-2001
Hospital Affiliations
- Athol Memorial Hospital
- Baystate Medical Center
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osher?
Wonderful and caring clinician. Was my primary care physician for almost 20 years and he and the HUGHP always provided the highest quality care.
About Dr. Samuel Osher, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1174636112
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osher works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Osher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.