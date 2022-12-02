Dr. Ostrower has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Ostrower, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samuel Ostrower, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Texas Technical University|TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Memorial Division of Pediatric Otolaryngology1131 N 35th Ave Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 601-5288
Joe DiMaggio Children's Health Specialty Center Wellington3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (561) 567-8079Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Pediatric Otolaryngology5830 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 140, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 601-5274Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Ostrower is the best doctor I've ever met. An Amazing professional and a heart of gold. Since we met I knew he was the one to treat my son and perform his surgery. My son's surgery was today and he walked us through the surgery and treated us like family. God bless you Dr. Ostrower and team.
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- Children's Hospital Boston-Harvard Medical School
- Albert Einstein College Medicine|Albert Einstein College Of Med
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Texas Technical University|TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
