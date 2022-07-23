Dr. Pangburn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Pangburn, DO
Overview of Dr. Samuel Pangburn, DO
Dr. Samuel Pangburn, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Pangburn's Office Locations
Warren Clinic General Surgery - Tulsa South10505 E 91st St Ste 203, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 307-3120
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pangburn did surgery on my sister for a hernia repair and she was really nervous, but he put her mind at ease. He has a great sense of humor, very caring doctor who really cares about his patients. Tulsa is lucky to have him. We highly recommend Dr. Pangburn.
About Dr. Samuel Pangburn, DO
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1922085216
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pangburn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pangburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pangburn has seen patients for Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pangburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pangburn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pangburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pangburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pangburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.