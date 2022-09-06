Dr. Samuel Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Park, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
California Physician Consultants PC26730 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-2154Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Park was amazing. He was patient, friendly, and professional. I went in for a knee replacement surgery, and was out the next day. His team prepped me very well for the surgery, and provided great follow-ups. I would highly recommend his services.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- University of California at Los Angeles
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- University of California At Berkeley
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Park has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Park speaks Korean.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
