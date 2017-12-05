Overview of Dr. Samuel Parmar, DPM

Dr. Samuel Parmar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Parmar works at Pediatrics in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.