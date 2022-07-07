See All Hand Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Samuel Payne, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.9 (104)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Samuel Payne, MD

Dr. Samuel Payne, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Payne works at Georgia Hand Shoulder & Elbow in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Payne's Office Locations

    Georgia Hand Shoulder and Elbow
    2061 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30309
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Georgia Hand Shoulder and Elbow
    790 Church St NE Ste 500, Marietta, GA 30060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
    Accepted Insurance

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 07, 2022
    I was referred to Dr Payne by my PCP and I couldn't be more pleased. I went in expecting to get a diagnosis of carpal tunnel syndrome only to find out I have osteoarthritis with bone on bone contact. Dr Payne recommended a treatment plan that could eventually lead to surgery but not until we've exhausted other treatment modalities.
    Doug — Jul 07, 2022
    About Dr. Samuel Payne, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    37 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1811913643
    Education & Certifications

    Raymond Curtis Hand Center
    Med College Of Ga Hospital
    Medical College of Georgia
    University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    University of North Carolina
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Payne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Payne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Payne has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

