Dr. Samuel Peretsman, MD

Urology
4.2 (27)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samuel Peretsman, MD

Dr. Samuel Peretsman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Peretsman works at Urology Specialists Carolinas in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
Dr. Peretsman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatric Pulmonology
    201 Queens Rd, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 372-5180
  2. 2
    Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth
    125 Queens Rd Ste 420, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 302-6450
  3. 3
    Urology Specialists of the Carolinas Pllc-park Rd
    10660 Park Rd Ste 4100, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 541-8207
  4. 4
    USOC Hawthorne office
    325 Hawthorne Ln Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 372-5180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 14, 2021
    Dr Peretsman and Jess are a great team. They are very professional. I recommend them all the time. The BEST!!!!
    Tim Fogle — Aug 14, 2021
    About Dr. Samuel Peretsman, MD

    • Urology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912946336
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • Wilford Hall Medical Center, USAF
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Duke University
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Peretsman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peretsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peretsman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peretsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peretsman works at Urology Specialists Carolinas in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Peretsman’s profile.

    Dr. Peretsman has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peretsman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Peretsman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peretsman.

