Dr. Samuel Peretsman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Novant Health Pediatric Pulmonology201 Queens Rd, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 372-5180
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth125 Queens Rd Ste 420, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 302-6450
Urology Specialists of the Carolinas Pllc-park Rd10660 Park Rd Ste 4100, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 541-8207
USOC Hawthorne office325 Hawthorne Ln Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 372-5180
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
Dr Peretsman and Jess are a great team. They are very professional. I recommend them all the time. The BEST!!!!
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1912946336
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Wilford Hall Medical Center, USAF
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Duke University
- Urology
Dr. Peretsman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peretsman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peretsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peretsman has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peretsman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Peretsman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peretsman.
