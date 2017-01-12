Dr. Samuel Pierce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Pierce, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Pierce, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U Coll Med and is affiliated with LAC + USC Medical Center.
Dr. Pierce works at
Locations
-
1
Clinica Monsignor Oscar Romero2032 Marengo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (213) 989-7700
-
2
Clinical Monsenor Oscar A Romero123 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 989-7700
-
3
Caremore Health Plan303 S Union Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 355-2600
-
4
Fair Oaks1855 N Fair Oaks Ave # 200, Pasadena, CA 91103 Directions (626) 398-6300
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- LAC + USC Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Delta Dental
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Even though I'm new to Southern California, and from a different part of the country, I felt at ease with Dr. Pierce when we first met. Unlike other doctors i've seen, who stare at their computer screens, he sat down with me, actually looking at me and listened to my concerns and really cared about understanding them and explained things in an easy to understand way.
About Dr. Samuel Pierce, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699718270
Education & Certifications
- LA Cnty/USC Med Ctr
- Howard U Coll Med
- UC Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierce accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierce works at
Dr. Pierce speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierce. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.