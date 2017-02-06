Overview of Dr. Samuel Porter, MD

Dr. Samuel Porter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Porter works at Samuel J Porter MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.