Dr. Samuel Pullen, DO
Overview of Dr. Samuel Pullen, DO
Dr. Samuel Pullen, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.
Dr. Pullen's Office Locations
Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine Kimel Park140 Kimel Park Dr Ste 200, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 619-8704
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samuel Pullen, DO
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
