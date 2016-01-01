See All Podiatrists in Tuscaloosa, AL
Dr. Samuel Riase Jr, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Tuscaloosa, AL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Samuel Riase Jr, DPM

Dr. Samuel Riase Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. 

Dr. Riase Jr works at Alabama Podiatry Care in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Riase Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alabama Family Podiatry
    535 JACK WARNER PKWY NE, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 507-1264

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samuel Riase Jr, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1003929886
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Riase Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Riase Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Riase Jr works at Alabama Podiatry Care in Tuscaloosa, AL. View the full address on Dr. Riase Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Riase Jr has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riase Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Riase Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riase Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riase Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riase Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

