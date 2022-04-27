See All Radiation Oncologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Samuel Richter, MD

Radiation Oncology
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Samuel Richter, MD

Dr. Samuel Richter, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their residency with State University of New York Upstate Medical University, University Hospital

Dr. Richter works at Lynn Cancer Institute Radiation in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Richter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lynn Cancer Institute Radiation
    701 NW 13th St, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 955-4111
  2. 2
    Boca Raton Regional Hospital
    800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 955-4111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Spine and Brain Surgery LLC
    670 Glades Rd Ste 300, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 955-4111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 27, 2022
    I went to Dr. Richter at the Lynn Wellness Boynton Beach Facility to receive 6 weeks radiation after my lumpectomy. I found Dr. Richter and his staff to be friendly, kind and caring making my daily visits comfortable and easy. Dr. Richter spent the time to explain everything and to answer all my questions so that I knew exactly what the treatment was and possible side effects.
    GV — Apr 27, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Samuel Richter, MD
    About Dr. Samuel Richter, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457617326
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • State University of New York Upstate Medical University, University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Weill Cornell Medical College, New York Hospital Queens
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Richter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richter works at Lynn Cancer Institute Radiation in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Richter’s profile.

    Dr. Richter has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Richter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

