Dr. Samuel Robinson, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Robinson, MD
Dr. Samuel Robinson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
Jordan Young Institute5716 Cleveland St Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 490-4802
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was so nice and polite. Doctor was very nice and made me feel very comfortable.
About Dr. Samuel Robinson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1033380936
Education & Certifications
- Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
232 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
