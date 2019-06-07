Overview of Dr. Samuel Robinson, MD

Dr. Samuel Robinson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Houston Medical Center.



Dr. Robinson works at Urology Specialists of Georgia in Macon, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.